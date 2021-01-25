Trump Plans Revenge On Republicans Who Betrayed Him As Senate Trial Nears: Report

Days after finally leaving the White House and becoming the first US President in at least 30 years to lose in the reelection bid, Donald Trump reportedly spent his first weekend out of the office by plotting revenge against the Republicans who betrayed him over his historic second impeachment trial.

As per US media reports, Trump continued to drop hints of creating anew patriotic ‘MAGA’ or ‘Make America Great Again’ Party, a threat that some lawmakers viewed as a gambit to keep wavering senators in line before the opening of the trial in the Senate after February 8.

Democrats are set to send the single article of impeachment to the Senate for the reading on January 25 that alleges ‘incitement to insurrection’ during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by pro-Trump protesters leading to the death of at least five including a law enforcement officer.

The former US President had spent his weekend at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, his permanent home, splitting rounds of golf with discussions about maintaining influence as well as relevance in the US political scene and how to unseat the Republicans who deemed to have crossed him, reported the Washington Post.

The media outlet further stated that Trump’s threat of MAGA or patriot Party provided him leverage to prevent the senators from voting to convict, which could imply that he will never be able to run for US presidency again. Later, on January 24, the New York Times reported even cited own sources “familiar with his thinking” that Trump was backing off this threat to create a new party after it was evident that “threatening a third party while simultaneously threatening primaries makes no sense” as several Republicans voice their criticism against Trump and are reportedly expected to vote to convict.

Read - Fauci Says He Was 'skunk At The Picnic' In Trump Administration's COVID-19 Task Force

Read - AP Source: Biden To Drop Trump's Military Transgender Ban

Pelosi appoints nine impeachment managers

Meanwhile, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has appointed nine members of the Congress to walk through the Capitol and deliver the article of impeachment against the former President Donald Trump to the Senate on January 25.

These lawmakers are also known as the impeachment managers who will also prosecute the case against the trump who is accused of ‘incitement of insurrection’ on January 6 when Congress had convened inside the federal building to certify 46th US President Joe Biden but was hindered by pro-Trump protesters. Pelosi has said that the House will officially send the article of impeachment against Trump to Senate on Monday (local time).

Read - Trump's Virus Adviser Says Some Saw It As 'hoax'

Read - After Failed Trump Romance, France Seeks Reset Under Biden

Image credits: The Associated Press

