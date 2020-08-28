Trump Pledges To 'crush' COVID-19 With 'safe, Effective' Vaccine This Year

While speaking at the Republican National Convention on August 27, US President Donald Trump pledged to ‘crush’ coronavirus pandemic with a vaccine by the end of the year. Trump, who accepted the Republican nomination for a second term, informed that the US has three different vaccines in the final trial stage. He said that his administration is ‘marshalling’ America’s scientific genius to produce a vaccine in record time.

While speaking in front of a large crowd on the South Lawn of the White House, the US President said, “We have three different vaccines in the final trial stage. We are producing them in advance so that many doses are available. We are marshalling America's scientific genius to produce a vaccine in record time. We’ll have a safe & effective vaccine this year. Together, we will crush the virus”.

The Trump administration has been slammed repeatedly for its handling of the COVID-19 crisis. His remarks come shortly after Democratic Party’s Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris reportedly said that Trump showed ‘reckless disregard’ for the well being of the American People. In a blistering speech, Harris called Trump ‘incompetent’ and said that he ‘failed’ at the most basic and important job of a President of the US.

Trump says Biden would worsen the crisis

On the other hand, Trump, while addressing the RNC, attacked rival Joe Biden. The US President said that he alone stands as a bulwark against the forces of socialism, anarchy and extremism that his Democratic rival, Biden would champion if elected in November. He asserted that Biden’s victory would only worsen the crisis besieging the country.

On the fourth and final night of the RNC, Trump said that the upcoming election will decide whether voters save the American dream or whether they allow a socialist agenda to demolish US’ cherished destiny. He added that the November election will decide whether voters ‘protect law-abiding Americans’, or whether they give ‘free rein’ to ‘violent anarchic agitators and criminals’ who threaten the citizens.

Trump said, "This is the most important election in the history of our country. At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, or two agendas".

