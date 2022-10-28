Trump Promises To Build Hindu Holocaust Memorial In Washington DC & Deepen US-India Ties

Former United States President Donald Trump has promised to build a Hindu Holocaust memorial in Washington DC and take America's relationship with India to the next level if he wins the presidential election in 2024.

Addressing a gathering organised by the Republican Hindu Coalition (RHC) at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump said that he shared great relations with Hindus, India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,

The 76-year-old said that he has not yet announced if he will run in 2024, but if he does and wins, he has certain commitments towards the Indian American community.

"We had support from the Hindu population, the great Hindu people both times (2016 and 2020) and great support from India, people from India. I fully endorsed the idea of building a Hindu Holocaust memorial in (Washington) DC. I think it's time. We are going to get that done," Trump said.

Trump also thanked the Hindu community for their support in the 2016 polls. He vowed to take US-India relations to great levels if he wins the 2024 Presidential polls.

In a statement, RHC said, "Under Trump, US-India relations had never been stronger, as both sides fostered a relationship rooted in facing common threats from Pakistan and China and with respect and admiration for each other. The indo-US relationship made great strides in 2017, with President Trump keeping his electoral promise of being the best friend of India inside the White House."

Trump's statement comes days ahead of crucial mid-term polls on November 8.

What is a midterm election?

Midterm polls in the US are general elections that take place close to the midpoint of a president's four-year term of office. All 435 seats in the US House of Representatives go into elections during midterms. 30 or 34 senates are also elected along with 36 governors during the polls.

With PTI inputs