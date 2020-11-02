Trump Publicly Suggests He Might Fire US COVID-19 Taskforce Head Fauci After Election

The United States President Donald Trump for the first time, since the COVID-19 pandemic raged havoc across the world, publicly suggested that he might fire the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Chief Dr. Anthony Fauci after the November 3 election. During one of his election rallies in Florida, when the crowd started chanting "Fire Fauci", Trump said he may look into the matter after the election, adding "I appreciate the advice".

Trump-Fauci feud

This comes amid the feud between the White House and the US' top disease expert over a range of issues. Trump's comments came a day after the White House accused the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of "playing politics" ahead of the election. Fauci, while talking to The Washington Post, had criticised the Trump administration's response and had said his rival Joe Biden is taking the pandemic seriously from a public health perspective. The White House accused Fauci of promoting his favoured candidate ahead of the November 3 vote.

President Donald Trump and Fauci have been at loggerheads over several issues since the start of the pandemic that has claimed more than 2,30,000 American lives so far. Trump and Fauci also have contrasting opinions on the availability of the potential vaccine for the disease. While the Republican leader claims that a vaccine would be available before the end of November, the health expert says that even if an anti-COVID drug is out by the end of this year it won't be available for mass distribution until after mid-2021.

Fauci and Trump also disagreed on issues such as lockdown, wearing of face masks, among other things. While Fauci called for people to wear face masks and observe social distancing, Trump denounced these health measures saying the COVID-19 pandemic will "end quickly" and urged them to continue with their normal life so the US economy could remain functioning.

