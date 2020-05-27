Trump Renews Pledge To Bring Back US Troops From Afghanistan To End US' Longest War

US President Donald Trump reiterated his wish to completely pull out the US troops stationed in Afghanistan, adding that he has not set a specific date for it. During a White House Press Conference on May 26, Trump said that the US security forces have been there for 19 years and have been acting as police and not soldiers.

“We’re really not acting as soldiers; we’re acting as police. And we’re not sent over there to be policemen. But we’re there 19 years. And, yeah, I think that’s enough. And they understand,” said Trump.

The US President emphasised that the government is having “very positive” talks with the stakeholders, adding that they want to bring soldiers back home not only from Afghanistan but from other countries as well. However, when Trump was asked whether the Thanksgiving holiday on November 26 was a target date for full withdrawal, he said that he has no target.

“No. I have no target. But as soon as reasonable. Over a period of time but as soon as reasonable,” added Trump.

Temporary ceasefire

The Taliban recently called for a temporary suspension of “offensive operations” solely for Eid festivities and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani reciprocated by ordering the security forces to comply with the 3-days truce. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hoped that the temporary ceasefire will also allow the Taliban and the government the opportunity to take additional steps toward a peaceful future for their country.

“The United States remains committed to the implementation of the US-Taliban agreement and the US-Afghanistan Joint Declaration,” Pompeo said in a statement.

The top US diplomat stated that he expects Dr Abdullah Abdullah and President Ghani to use the opportunity to remove remaining obstacles that have delayed the peace talks, starting with the release of prisoners. He also called on the Taliban to adhere to their commitment not to allow released prisoners to return to the battlefield.

