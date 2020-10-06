'Don't Be Afraid': Trump Returns To White House, Asks People To 'get Out There' Amid COVID

The US President Donald Trump, on October 6, told Americans to ‘get out there’ and not fear COVID-19 as he returned to the White House after four days of emergency treatment. After returning on Monday, Trump in an unusual decision climbed up to the South Portico stairs, instead of the elevators, to go to his residence. After taking off the mask, the US President stood up in the portico facing South Lawns for a few minutes and saluted Marine One.

In a recorded video message, Trump, while referring to the deadly virus, said, “Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it”. He added, “We’re going back, we’re going back to work. We’re going to be out front. Don’t let it dominate your lives. Get out there, be careful”.

With less than a month until the US presidential election, recent polls show Trump behind Democratic nominee Joe Biden and left scrambling even harder by his hospitalisation to catch up. Moments before leaving the Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Trump had tweeted saying that he will be back to the campaign trail soon. He added, "The Fake News only shows the Fake Polls”.

Earlier, he was discharged from the Walter Reed National Medical Center after doctors treating him found that he was fit enough to go back home. White House physician Dr Sean Conley told reporters at the Walter Reed National Military Center, Trump has exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria and has received another dose of remdesivir drug in his treatment of COVID-19.

Trumps test COVID positive

Trump had consistently played down concerns about being personally vulnerable to contracting COVID-19, even after White House staff and allies were exposed and sickened. “I felt no vulnerability whatsoever,” he said told reporters back in May.

However, the US President and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus on Friday after one of Trump’s close aides got infected with the virus. Taking to Twitter to reveal his diagnosis, the US President had said that he will begin his quarantine and recovery process immediately with his wife. On the second day of his testing positive, Trump was flown to a military hospital. The White House had said that he was expected to stay at the hospital for a few days and would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite to discharge his official duties.

