Trump Slams China For 'artificial Horrible Situation' COVID-19, Says 'shall Never Forget'

US President Donald Trump on October 16 launched verbal attacks on communist China for sending the “coronavirus plague” at a rally in Ocala, Fla., adding that the US will “always remember” what “they” did to the nation. In a 90-minute chaotic speech, the US president spoke about topics ranging from the border wall, drug prices, socialism, economy ultimately accusing China, and “it’s pandemic” that “nobody ever thought was possible.” Further, he added that the world’s greatest economy ever [US economy] has been impacted due to China's plague, “an artificial horrible situation”.

In a live-streamed speech that was aired by several US TV stations, President Trump claimed that the United States could have lost close to about 2.2 million people or more due to COVID-19, but his administration has done so much better than them [China] by losing only 200,000 people, quickly adding, that every single of those lives mattered. “We shouldn’t have lost a person. What they have done to us, we shall never forget,” Trump said from the podium at the live event, packed by hundreds of supporters that cheered and flashed MAGA placards. “We were coming together–the thing that was going to bring our country together was a success, it was happening until that artificial and horrible situation came in, it was happening like never before,” Trump said, as hoots ensued in the stadium.

Biden comes from 'criminal enterprise'

Further, calling Joe Biden a corrupt politician who perhaps “belonged in a family of criminal enterprise”, Trump touted his China rhetoric saying that “My plan will crush the virus,” while “Biden’s plan will crush America.” Trump’s comments came in the backdrop of 218,448 lives lost to COVID-19 as of late October 16, of which, 16,030 deaths were tallied in Florida. “What’s occurring to China, no one has ever seen that no one ever thought that it was doable. We now have performed so significantly better than them,” Trump, yet, insisted as he was agreed to thunderous applause.

Further, the US President criticized the previous night’s dueling town hall event aired by NBC, saying, "You see last night? Did you see the easy questions? Did you watch that whole deal? And you saw what I got last night, right,” adding, “Joe Biden is a disaster, let’s face it.” Last week, Trump visited Florida as he held a meeting with Gov. Ron DeSantis in Fort Myers. The two addressed a crowd, many of whom were seen not wearing masks, during the campaign rally in Jacksonville televised on air.

