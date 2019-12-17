Trump says he is watching North Korea closely ahead of nuclear deadline

US President Donald Trump has said that he would be disappointed if North Korea had something in works. He also said that he is watching closely as the year-end deadline from Pyongyang about the fate of nuclear talks approaches. The North had warned Washington that if it fails to make an acceptable offer, it will adopt a so far unspecified new way. It has even promised an ominous Christmas gift if Washington does not come up with Nuclear concessions.

Would be disappointed

In recent weeks, nuclear-armed North Korea has increasingly made strident declarations. The announcement comes as North Korea continues to pressure the Trump administration for major concessions as it approaches an end-of-year deadline set by leader Kim Jong Un to salvage faltering nuclear negotiations. Stephen Biegun, a top US envoy talking about the negotiations in Seoul said that Pyongyang’s rumblings were hostile and negative. At the White House, US President Trump, when questioned about the situation said that he is watching it very closely. He further said that he would be disappointed if something would be in works and he assured that he’ll take care of it.

Read: Trump Likely To Become Third United States President To Be Impeached

Read: US Says It Won’t Accept North Korea-set Nuclear Deadline

On Monday, Biegun had said that Washington won’t accept a year-end deadline set by North Korea to make concessions in the nuclear talks and urged Pyongyang to return to the negotiating table immediately. Speaking to international media, Biegun also said that he is absolutely clear that the United States does not have a deadline and it is fully aware of the potential of North Korea to conduct a major provocation in the days ahead. He added that such an action will be most unhelpful in achieving lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula. The negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have been stagnant since the collapse of a February summit in Hanoi between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Earlier this month, North Korea carried out a series of test at its Sohae rocket facility.

Read: China And Russia Urge UN To Lift Key North Korea Sanctions

Read:2016 GOP Candidate Fiorina Calls Trump’s Impeachment ‘vital’