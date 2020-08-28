Trump Says US Elections 2020 Will Decide If Citizens 'save American Dream'

Despite the crisis prevailing in the nation ranging from COVID-19 pandemic and anti-racism protests, US President Donald Trump touted the “American Dream” during his speech at the Republican National Convention 2020 on Thursday, August 27. Saying that the November elections will be the adjudicating factor if the US citizens will "save" the American dream, Trump lashed out on the socialist agenda of the rival Democrats that according to him will “demolish” the destiny.

Further reiterating about how “your vote will decide” if the Americans are able to protect the citizens who abide by the law, Donald Trump targeted the Democrats for giving “free reign” to the violent anarchists and criminals that threaten the people. On the last day of RNC 2020, promoting his leadership before one of the most divisive elections in the US, Trump gave the authority to US citizens to decide if they want to defend the “American Way of Life”.

Donald Trump, “This election will decide whether we save the American Dream, or whether we allow a socialist agenda to demolish our cherished destiny. It will decide whether we rapidly create millions of high paying jobs, or whether we crush our industries and send millions of these jobs overseas, as has foolishly been done for many decades.”

“Your vote will decide whether we protect law-abiding Americans, or whether we give free reign to violent anarchists, agitators, and criminals who threaten our citizens. And this election will decide whether we will defend the American Way of Life, or whether we allow a radical movement to completely dismantle and destroy it,” he added.

Trump said Biden repeatedly ‘assailed’ US

While the Democrats have lashed out on Trump over his handling of the unprecedented outbreak of the novel coronavirus, US President boosted his reelection campaign by lambasting Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden saying that he and his party repeatedly “assaileD” the United States as a land of injustice. He even questioned how the Democrats can lead the nation when they spend most of their time in “tearing down” the nation. Touting the free and exceptional country, Trump said that all Democrats see is a “wicked” nation.

US President, “At the Democrat National Convention, Joe Biden and his party repeatedly assailed America as a land of racial, economic, and social injustice. So tonight, I ask you a very simple question: How can the Democrat Party ask to lead our country when it spends so much time tearing down our country?

