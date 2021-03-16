Trump Shouldn't Need 'engraved Invitation' To Encourage People To Get Vaccine: White House

White House, on March 15, said that former President Donald Trump should not need an “engraved invitation” to promote the US' vaccination drive adding that all living former presidents have been doing so. Speaking at the latest White House press briefing, Press Secretary Jen Psaki noted that all former leaders including Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have taken the opportunity to deliver public service announcements in favour of coronavirus inoculations, but, Trump, in contrast, has chosen to keep mum. However, Psaki said that if anytime, the Republican wishes to do so, he shall receive the full support of the White House.

"Every other living president... has participated in public campaigns. They did not need an engraved invitation to do so. So he may decide he should do that. If so, great," Psaki said. “ If former President Trump woke tomorrow and wanted to be more vocal about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, certainly we support that, “she added. READ | Portugal pauses use of AstraZeneca vaccine

As of March 16, at least 71, 054,445 or 21.4 per cent of the US has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines while 38, 335,432 or 11.5 per cent of them have been fully vaccinated. As per the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , the country has received 135,847,835 doses of vaccines out of which 109,081,860 have been administered. Till now, 29,269,590 COVID-19 cases have been detected in the country.

Republican sceptics

The United States is on track to produce far more vaccine jabs than it is likely to need for the entire population. And with logistical problems gradually being ironed out, experts expect the biggest hold up to mass vaccination will be scepticism among parts of the population. Previously, a poll regarding the same, showed that Republican were the major sceptics when it came to COVID-19 vaccines.

A few days ago Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert also pointed out that Republicans need to hear of Trump speaking in favour of jabs to get convinced on vaccine benefits. Fauci said it would be a “game-changer” for the country's vaccine efforts if the former president used his “incredible influence” among Republicans. Speaking to Fox News, Fauci said that if only he came out and asked his supporters to " get vaccinated" because it was "important to their health, and that of their family, and country", it would be inevitable for his followers to get out and get vaccinated against COVID-19.