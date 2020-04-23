Trump Signs Executive Order Temporarily Halting immigration Amid coronavirus Pandemic

The United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday, April 22 signed the executive order to halt immigration into the country amid coronavirus pandemic. Trump had earlier revealed his plans to stop issuing green cards for at least 60 days in a bid to favour the American workers who are looking for a job at home instead of providing it to the ones from abroad.

After signing the executive order ahead of his daily coronavirus briefing, the US President said that this would ensure that unemployed Americans from all walks of life will be first in line for jobs as the economy opens.

‘Wrong and unjust’

In a previous briefing, Trump had also said that it would be “wrong and unjust” for US citizens to be laid off amid of coronavirus crisis while “labour flew in from abroad”. He added, “We must first take care of the American worker”. Moreover, the US President had also taken to Twitter to say that even without the recent order, the Southern border was “very tight”.

I will be signing my Executive Order prohibiting immigration into our Country today. In the meantime, even without this order, our Southern Border, aided substantially by the 170 miles of new Border Wall & 27,000 Mexican soldiers, is very tight - including for human trafficking! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2020

READ: Louisiana Governor: Masks To Be Part Of ‘new Normal’

'Coming back'

While being active on social media, the US President also claimed on April 22 that the states in the country are "coming back", implying that some regions will be open soon for businesses again. This comes despite the fact that many officials have warned the Trump administration against resuming businesses "too soon" as COVID-19 cases continue to spike.

As of April 23, the US has recorded 846,692 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection with at least 47,537 fatalities. In the same tweet, the US President claimed the government will prioritise the health of elderly people, except himself.

States are safely coming back. Our Country is starting to OPEN FOR BUSINESS again. Special care is, and always will be, given to our beloved seniors (except me!). Their lives will be better than ever...WE LOVE YOU ALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2020

(Image source: AP)

READ: New Mexico Gets Mental Health Money While Virus Cases Rise

READ: New York Hotels Become Barracks For Health Workers ‘going To War’