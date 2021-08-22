Trump Slams Joe Biden For Afghanistan Crisis; Says 'Would Never Happen If I Was President'

At a massive rally in Alabama, former US President Donald Trump slammed his successor Joe Biden for the Kabul crisis and said that recent developments in Afghanistan are a “major failure” of the current US administration’s foreign policy. While addressing a “Save America” rally, Trump said that the situation in Afghanistan will go down as “one of the greatest embarrassments” and the “greatest foreign policy humiliation” in the history of the US. Stating that the United States was getting out of the war-torn nation 'with the opposite of honour', he rued the Biden administration for not implementing his plan for withdrawal.

"This will go down as one of the great military defeats of all time," Trump said. Calling the troop withdrawal a "total surrender" and a "gross incompetence by a nation's leader," he emphasised that under his presidency, this would have never happened. The former president even went on to accuse Biden of surrendering the US military bases in Afghanistan, stressing that American troops are leaving behind $83 billion dollars worth of military equipment.

“This would have never happened if I was president,” Trump told the massive crowd gathered in the deep-red state.

Trump sought Biden's resignation

Further, Trump even went on to say, “COVID cases are rising. That is tougher than the Taliban. Imagine if I was President and COVID cases were rising. It wouldn't be. We gave Biden administration 3 vaccines to finish the virus.” Trump has sought Biden's resignation over the chaos. “This person who is running our country made a horrific decision of taking our powerful military. We may be forced to go in and we may not be forced out. All Joe Biden had to do was follow a plan,” the Republican leader said.

Trump’s recent remarks come after he had pitched the bizarre idea that America should have bombed "the bases into smithereens" and then evacuated American troops. In a statement released on his website, Trump said, "First you bring out all of the American citizens. Then you bring out ALL equipment. Then you bomb the bases into smithereens - AND THEN YOU BRING OUT THE MILITARY. No chaos, no death - they wouldn’t even know we left!". Boasting about his capability, he added, "The Taliban knew I would rain down fire and fury if any American personnel or interests were harmed, the likes of which have never been seen.”

Biden defends US withdrawal

Biden, on the other hand, has defended his decision and said that while the decision to withdraw was hard, it was the right one for America. Stating that the US could not anticipate the rapid fall of the government, he said there is 'never a good time to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan. Blaming the Afghan troops, he stated that the US spent trillions of dollars in equipping them but they did not fight for their country.

"I am President of the US and the buck stops with me. I am saddened by the facts the world now faces, but that the decision was the correct one for America. Our mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to have been nation-building. Our only interest was preventing any attacks on our homeland," said Biden.

(Image: AP)