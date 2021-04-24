Trump Slams South Korean President For 'ripping Off America', Says 'I Like' Kim Jong Un

Former United States President Donald Trump April 23 slammed the South Korean leader Moon Jae-in for ripping off America while underlining his supposed friendship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. While Trump said that he ‘likes’ Kim who ‘never respected’ South Korean President, ex-US President also called Moon ‘weak as a leader’ and a ‘negotiator’. In a statement on Friday, Trump further said that US President Joe Biden will not even ask billions that South Korea had agreed to pay the United States. During his four years in the White House, Trump positioned himself as a lead negotiator in peace talks between both Koreas.

"Kim Jong-un of North Korea, who I have gotten to know (and like) under the most trying of circumstances, never respected the current President of South Korea, Moon Jae-in," Trump said in a statement.

He added, "President Moon was weak as a leader and as a negotiator, except when it came to the continued, long term military ripoff of the USA... We were treated like fools for decades, however, I got them to pay billions of dollars more for the military protection and services we render...The Biden Administration is not even going to ask for the additional billions South Korea agreed to pay us," Trump added, referring to current President Joe Biden.

Donald Trump first met with Kim Jong Un in June 2018 in Singapore that was also the first-ever summit between the United States and secretive North Korea when both nations were technically at war. However, later, the former US President said that the two leaders “fell in love.” In the remaining tenure of his presidency, Trump met ween Kim two more times and North Korea reportedly stalled its nuclear and missile tests. However, analysts have said that Pyongyang has continued to advance its weapons programs.

Trump's response after Moon's remarks

Trump's extraordinary remarks after leaving White House came as Moon told New York Times just this week that the former US President "beat around the bush and failed to pull it through." However, according to Trump, he was always there to "stop the aggression" for the negotiations. The 45th US President said, "I was always the one who stopped the aggression toward the South, but unfortunately for them, I am no longer there."

Trump slamming Moon came just weeks after North Korean leader’s sister Kim Yo Jong branded the South Korean President a “parrot raised by America”. In a published statement, Kim Jong Un’s sister said that Moon’s "illogical and brazen-faced" criticism of missile tests in Pyongyang basically echoed Washington’s stance. Meanwhile, Seoul’s Unification Ministry also expressed “strong regret” over her statement and said that both Koreas should observe the “rules of minimum etiquette in any circumstance."

Image credits: AP