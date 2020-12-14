Trump Support Rallies Turn Violent; One Shot, Four Stabbed, 20 Arrested In Washington DC

In the United States, many cities witnessed tense clashes as violence ensued after sporadic fights broke out between the pro-Trump and anti-Trump demonstrators on Saturday, December 12. At least four were stabbed, one was shot at, and more than 20 were detained in Washington DC. The crowd had gathered to revolt against President-elect Joe Biden's poll win with ‘stop the steal’ placards, waving the American flags and donning ‘Make America Great Again’ hats at Freedom Plaza. The march turned unruly despite the police trying to strategically keep the two groups apart, the Metropolitan Police Department told US broadcasters on the ground.

In several clips of the march that emerged online, the pro-MAGA supporters were seen attacking the bystanders as a scuffle broke out between them and the opponents. In one of the clips, a bystander pulled out a knife after a heated argument and stabbed four. Police responded to the agitators with coercion, pepper-spray canisters, as several arrests were made. Cops tried to disperse the mob and bring the tense situation under control.

Meanwhile, the far-right nationalist group Proud Boys antagonised the police in riot gear who formed a line to divide the agitated members. WRC-TV reported that at least four people were rushed to a hospital due to severe stab wounds. The unmasked gathering was also seen burning the Black Lives Matter flags, causing destruction to property as the cops scrambled to block the downtown to traffic and sealing the Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Proud Boys and other white supremacists burn a Black Lives Matter sign from the Asbury United Methodist Church in D.C. while dousing it with lighter fluid to intensify the flames. This public act is intended to terrorize and send a message to Black people. pic.twitter.com/0YNsTDaVqF — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) December 13, 2020

Trump attends the rally

Earlier, supporting these rallies that hurled rebukes at the Electoral College procedures, questioned the integrity of the US election, and clung to unsubstantiated claims of fraud, Trump tweeted, "Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington (D.C.) for Stop the Steal. Didn’t know about this, but I’ll be seeing them! #MAGA."

Furthermore, Trump boarded the Marine One helicopter as he exited the Army-Navy football game at the US Military Academy in West Point, New York to fly above the rally, waving to the cheering crowd. Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser recently pardoned hailed Trump’s move.

