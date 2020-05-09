Trump Supporters Have 'Stockholm Syndrome Pandemic', Says Ex-CIA Officer Evan McMullin

Evan McMullin, an American political activist and former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) operations officer, in a recent tweet, slammed Trump supporters for giving him a pass on Coronavirus crisis in the United States despite his 'obvious incompetence'. McMullin in his tweet said that it seems Trump supporters have a 'Stockholm syndrome pandemic' as well. Stockholm syndrome is a psychological response and occurs when abuse victims bond with their abusers. McMullin had contested in the 2016 election for President of the United States, as an independent candidate, and ever since his defeat he has emerged as a vocal Trump critic.

It's remarkable that even as we approach 100,000 American deaths and unemployment rates not seen since the Great Depression, some still want to give Trump a pass despite his obvious incompetence throughout this crisis. It's as though we have a Stockholm syndrome pandemic as well. — Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) May 8, 2020

Donald Trump has been facing a lot of criticism over his handling of the Coronavirus outbreak. Representative Adam Schiff also launched a scathing attack on Donald Trump calling him 'unfit' for office. Highlighting how Coronavirus has affected the United States, Schiff blamed Trump for it. He said that the United States is facing a massive unemployment challenge and has already suffered a huge casualty due to Coronavirus. He further added that Trump has no real strategy to deal with the problem.

Over 70,000 Americans dead.



More than 20 million newly unemployed.



No national testing and trace strategy.



What was the President’s message to the nation this morning?



That I am “dirty” and “going down.”



I have said he’s unfit for office, and every day he proves me right. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 8, 2020

COVID-19 in the US

The United States is currently the worst affected country in the world with nearly half the total confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded globally. According to figures by worldometer website, the United States has recorded over 1.3 million confirmed cases and more than 78,000 deaths to date. The global tally has surpassed the 4 million mark in terms of total infected cases across the world with 2,75,934 deaths so far.

