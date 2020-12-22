Trump Supporters Plan 'second Inauguration' For Him On Jan 20, Facebook Labels Post

As President-elect Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated on January 20, 2021, thousands of supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump are planning a virtual “second inauguration” for the Republican leader on the same day. The event titled “Donald J. Trump 2nd Presidential Inauguration Ceremony” on Facebook is set to begin at 10:30 PM UTC+05:30.

As of now, the page on social media shows 263.5k interested while 62.7K Trump supporters have claimed that they will be attending the event that is meant to ‘show support’ to the incumbent who is also the first US President in 30 years to fail in his reelection bid.

The disclaimer on the scheduled event on Facebook says, “We are a grassroots collection of private individuals 325,000 strong, showing our support for President Donald J. Trump. We have no affiliation with any formal organization.” However, the page is not deactivated by the social media giant instead, Facebook has labelled the event with a warning saying, “Joe Biden is the President-elect. He will be inaugurated as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021.”

The ‘second inauguration’ for Donald Trump is hosted by Ilir Chami and Evi Kokalari who were reportedly part of Trump’s reelection campaign in 2020, around the same time Biden will be sworn as the 46th US President. Kokalari even reposted Facebook's disclaimer and said, “Our voting rights are under attack! So is our freedom of speech! And FB's disclaimer on this post proves just that.”

Read - Trump, House Lawmakers Plot Futile Effort To Block Biden Win

Read - Kamala Harris, Ivanka Trump Making Appeals To Georgia Voters

Trump alleges fraud in US Election 2020

From impeachment inquiry against the incumbent, Donald Trump to allegations over now President-elect Joe Biden regarding relations with Ukraine, the months leading to the US Election 2020 were itself chaotic. Adding on, the elections were conducted amid the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality. Despite the chaos, the historic presidential elections in the United States declared Joe Biden victorious after several days of counting as opposed to only 24 hours.

However, after tiresome vote-counting, Trump, who refused to concede until the official declaration and halted the transition process, is yet to accept defeat against Biden. Even now as the winner is called by the Electoral College, Trump is giving fuel to his baseless campaign of calling the elections 'rigged' and a 'fraud'.

Read - 'Respect Architectural Heritage': Trump Orders New Federal Buildings Must Be 'beautiful'

Read - US Official Urges Trump To Get COVID-19 Vaccine To 'generate More Confidence' In Public