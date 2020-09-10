Trump Targeting WikiLeaks' Julian Assange Because Of Political Views: UK Court Told

A London court hearing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition case was told on September 9 that the Australian journalist is wanted in the United States because he is a "political enemy" of US President Donald Trump. Paul Rogers, a professor of peace studies at Bradford University, appearing for the publisher's defence team via video link said that the fact the United States only moved to prosecute Assange under Donald Trump makes it clear that the attempts were political.

Rogers further told the Old Bailey court that the Trump administration's decision to prosecute Assange was linked to his constant war with the press and his dislike of former US President Barack Obama. The Queen's Counsel (QC) James Lewis appearing on behalf of the US government refuted by saying that the Obama administration didn't move to prosecute Assange only because he was "hiding" in the Ecuadorian embassy and there would be no point of indicting someone who cannot be made available for trial.

Meanwhile, Assange on September 8 received a warning from the court for continuously interrupting proceedings. The judge warned Assange that he would be removed from the courtroom and tried in absence if interrupted again. Assange had reportedly shouted "nonsense" at Lewis. The judge also rejected a request by Assange's lawyer to delay the extradition trial until next year.

Charges against Assange

Assange has been charged with the Espionage Act in the United States, where he could receive a maximum prison term of 175 years if found guilty. The US authorities accuse Assange of publishing a series of confidential war-related cables allegedly provided by US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, who was later court-martialed in 2013 over violations of the Espionage Act, Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, among other offenses.

