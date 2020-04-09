'Not Just Helping India But Humanity': Trump Thanks PM Modi For Hydroxychloroquine Supply

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday, April 8, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India's decision of supplying hydroxychloroquine to the US. Taking to Twitter, Trump said that PM Modi's leadership is not only helping India, but it is helping humanity in the fight against coronavirus.

Based on some initial results, the Trump administration is banking heavily on using hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus treatment. According to Trump, the drug is yielding positive results. The United States has made hydroxychloroquine a part of its Strategic National Stockpile amid coronavirus outbreak that has claimed 14,240 deaths till now in the country.

Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

Trump warns of retaliation

Earlier on April 5, after requesting India to release hydroxychloroquine supplies ordered by the US, Donald Trump had threatened India with possible retaliation if the drug supply was interrupted. In his press briefing on Tuesday, the US President had said that he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the supply of hydroxychloroquine, adding that if India doesn't allow export, it may face retaliation.

India banned export

On March 25, India's Directorate General of Foreign Trade banned the export of hydroxychloroquine amid the growing coronavirus cases in the country. However, the authorities had informed that certain shipments on humanitarian grounds may be allowed on a case-by-case basis.

Along with that, the export was allowed in case an irrevocable letter of credit has already been issued or the full advance payment was received by the exporter in India against specific shipment.

