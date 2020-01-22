The Debate
Trump Trolled For Keeping Inaccurate Election Map On His Desk At White House

US News

President Donald Trump is trending on social media for a video that was shared by the White House after he held an event to promote prayers in public schools

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Trump

The President of the United States Donald Trump is breaking the internet once again but this time it is not because he has tweeted something bizarrely inaccurate or said something utterly distasteful, it is because of something he might have been not aware of. Trump is trending on social media for a video that was shared by the White House after he held an event to promote prayers in public schools. In the video, a map of the 2016 presidential election can be seen lying on his Oval office table that wrongly labels some counties backing Trump when they actually voted for Hillary Clinton. 

The viral video

According to Seth Meyers from the Late Night Show, the video is from January 16 and for some unknown reason, it was lying on the table while Trump was busy with the event. Meyers said that the map was probably given to Trump as a way of calming him down like parents give their children maze and crayons. Meyers then determined that the map was just there to entertain him and make him feel better. The map was also noticed by netizens who took the opportunity to poke fun at the president.

However, this is not the first time when the president of the United States was seen with an inaccurate map. In September last year, Donald Trump held a briefing on Hurricane Dorian where he displayed a National Hurricane Center (NHC) map which apparently had a wrong loop falsely extending the hurricane's path from Florida to Alabama. According to media reports, it was a failed attempt to justify Trump's previous claim that Alabama could be affected by the hurricane. 

Published:
COMMENT
