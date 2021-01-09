Trump Uses POTUS Twitter To Issue First Statement On Ban, Microblogging Site Deletes Tweet

In his first response after permanent suspension of his Twitter account, outgoing US President Donald Trump tweeted from the official Twitter account of POTUS and said that the microblogging site has banned free speech. Trump alleged that Twitter employees coordinated with Democrats and Left to suspend his account. Terming people who voted for him as 'patriots', Trump said that 'Twitter may be a private company, but without the government's gift of Section 230 they would not exist for long.'

Opining that he had predicted such an action, the US president said that his team has been negotiating with various other sites, he will make a "big announcement soon". Trump declared, "We will not be SILENCED! Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH. They are all about promoting a Radical Left platform where some of the most vicious people in the world are allowed to speak freely...". However, within minutes of his tweet, Twitter removed it from the profile.

Twitter suspends Donald Trump's account permanently

This came after Twitter suspended Trump's account permanently. Twitter said, “After reviewing of tweets from the Donald Trump account and the context around them — how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence”.

It added, "In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open”.

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

US Capitol seige

The step was taken by the microblogging site after Trump supporters stormed US Capitol in name of protest against the "rigged election" claim made by Donald Trump. Violence and destruction ensued soon after with Trump supporters vandalising the chambers of the Capitol building.

Trump had given a speech from the White House, urging protesters to march on the Capitol after making false claims of electoral fraud. Later, after the seige, Biden condemned the violence, urging Trump to 'stop this carnage' and 'do his Constitutional duty'. Trump, later gave a speech telling rioters to 'go home in peace', before formally conceding the election. Congress later reconvened and formally certified Biden and Harris' electoral victory, with senior Republican leaders slamming Trump. Joe Biden was elected as the 46th US President on 7 November winning 306 electoral college votes to Trump's 232 and he also won the popular vote, with 51% of the votes - amassing 8,12,83,485 ballots.

In the face of a slew of resignations from White House staff and his cabinet, Trump said, “I would like to begin with the heinous attack on the US Capitol. Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem. I immediately deployed the national guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders. To those who were engaged in the act of violence and demonstration, you do not represent our country and those who broke the law you'll pay. We have just been through intense elections and the emotions are high but now tempered must be cooled, calm and restored."

