Trump Vows To 'win Back The White House' Amid Possible Republican Loss Of Senate

Having failed to push Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to persuade legislators to flip President-elect Joe Biden’s projected victory, Trump on December 5 launched a grievance fest at Valdosta, Georgia rally. In a trip to garner support for Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of the runoff elections next month, Trump in his first post-election rally berated the Rep. senators for not supporting his alleged voter fraud biding instead of mobilising pro-republican base for his own party.

At the campaign rally Saturday, the US president lamented the loss of the Senate as he encouraged primary challenge and launched hostilities against his party allied Gov. Kemp. for being 'insufficiently' critical of the alleged ‘stealing of the elections’ by the Democrats.

"Doug, you want to run for governor in two years?” Trump asked outgoing Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), his supporter in Congress, as he campaigned for a campaign rally for Sens. David Perdue (R-Ga.) and Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.). Trump was being sarcastic about Kemp’s certification of the Democrat Joe Biden’s win over Trump in the peach state. Moreover, the two candidates had a political fallout after Trump’s approval of Loeffler’s selection by Gov. Kemp over Collins. According to close sources of CNN, Trump had also made a phone call earlier to have Kemp call a meeting with Georgia’s GOP-controlled legislature to overturn the defeat.

President @realDonaldTrump: We are gathered here to ensure that @Perduesenate and @KLoeffler win pic.twitter.com/FxOKy4kJJH — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) December 6, 2020

"We won Georgia, just so you know,” Trump falsely told the rally. "We never lost an election, we're winning this election. We have so much evidence, we don't know what to do with it. Hopefully, our legislatures or our Supreme Court will save our country." "If we don't vote, we will lose the country. If we vote, we will win," Loeffler added.

As I told the President this morning, I’ve publicly called for a signature audit three times (11/20, 11/24, 12/3) to restore confidence in our election process and to ensure that only legal votes are counted in Georgia. #gapol https://t.co/xdXrhf1vI2 — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) December 5, 2020

Between Governor @DougDucey of Arizona and Governor @BrianKempGA of Georgia, the Democrat Party could not be happier. They fight harder against us than do the Radical Left Dems. If they were with us, we would have already won both Arizona and Georgia... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2020

Trump took to Twitter to hurl appreciation at the efforts of Georgia's GOP-controlled legislature and Kemp, saying that the senators "fight harder against us than do the Radical Left Dems." He had also issued a primary challenge against the Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for supporting the projected results.

While Georgia’s governor hadn't shown up at the rally, Trump derided his role, saying he "should be ashamed of himself" for doing "nothing" about the election fraud. "When Laura Ingraham interviewed your governor, she said he was an offensive lineman. I said, 'that’s strange, he doesn’t look like an offensive lineman to me,'" Trump told the hooting crowd. "There was nobody who fought harder for me," he added, citing Loeffler, launching a separate scathing attack at Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).

This is BASIC election integrity ignored until now... pic.twitter.com/xK6fIJY2aj — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) December 4, 2020

In a speech of nearly two hours, Trump urged those that gathered at the rally to vote in the Jan. 5 runoff that would decide the control of the US Senate. "The vote will decide America's future," he stressed, adding, "voters of Georgia will determine which party runs every committee, writes every piece of legislation, controls every single taxpayer dollar."

Rep. Perdue and Loeffler go head-to-head with Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Republican defeat in the state would imply a 50-50 senate split with Democratic Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting her tire breaking vote. Meanwhile, several Democratic leaders called out at Trump’s unsubstantiated, false claims that the election was rigged after he lost Georgia's 16 electoral votes to Biden.

President @realDonaldTrump: “If you don’t vote. The socialists and the communists win.” pic.twitter.com/VLhaX0iKKa — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) December 6, 2020

