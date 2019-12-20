Trump 'wants Immediate Trial' In Senate After Congress Impeached Him

Only the third United States President Donald Trump who has been impeached and is currently waiting to face the Republican-led Senate trial said on December 19 that he wants it 'immediately'. The Democrat-led House of Representatives voted 230 to 197 to impeach Trump of 'abuse of power' and 229 to 198 for the second charge of 'obstruction of Congress'. Trump has already dismissed the impeachment proceedings since it all started in September and addressed it as 'hoax' now wants to get over with the process.

So after the Democrats gave me no Due Process in the House, no lawyers, no witnesses, no nothing, they now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial. Actually, they have zero proof of anything, they will never even show up. They want out. I want an immediate trial! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

White House said after the House impeached Trump, that Senate will exonerate him and 'set things in order'. The US President accused Democrats of not giving him 'due process' in the house nor lawyers or witnesses. He even called Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff a 'corrupt politician' and said Democrats want to direct the Senate 'how to run their trial'. Trump also said that it was 'without one Republican vote' that Democrats managed to impeach him and called the process yet again 'greatest Witch Hunt' in the history of America. The US President also accused Democrats that they now 'want to do nothing' with the articles of impeachment and 'not deliver' the to the Senate.

In what is next for the defiant US President, these charges will be in Senate for a trial. The House with Republican majority sits as a High Court in which the senators 'consider evidence, hear witnesses' and then vote to acquit or convict Trump. If the Democrats decide not to show up, they would lose by default. Trump even called him being impeached as 'Presidential Harassment'.

Senate's role in impeachment

The Senate, controlled by Republicans, will now hold a trial under the supervision of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. In the trial, Senate will serve as the jury and at least two-thirds of the Senate have to vote in favour of removal. However, the Senate also has the power to disqualify the official from holding public offices in the future. In case Trump is only convicted just this time, he will continue to take part in the race of President in 2020. However, if the Senate decides to permanently disqualify Trump, he will not be seen holding a government office again. In contrary to this, the White House has already said that the Senate will exonerate Trump and will 'set things in order'.

“Today marks the culmination in the House of one of the most shameful political episodes in the history of our nation. Without receiving a single Republican vote, and without providing any proof of wrongdoing, Democrats pushed illegitimate articles of impeachment against the president through the House of Representatives,” White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

