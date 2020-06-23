Donald Trump Announces 10 Years In Prison For People Who Destroy Any Monument Or Statue

As protesters tried to pull down the statue of Andrew Jackson, US President Donald Trump on June 23 reiterated his warning that those who destroy monuments would be arrested and face jail time. While taking to Twitter, Trump informed that anyone who vandalizes any federal property would face 10 years in prison. He also said that his order may also be used ‘retrospectively; for destruction already caused.

I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

.....This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

Trump’s warning comes after several statues of slave traders, imperialists and explorers were reportedly vandalised or destroyed in the wake of anti-racism protests. The demonstrations against racism were triggered after African American George Floyd’s death. The BLM protesters around the globe have made it clear that they won’t be tolerating the glorification of historic figures with murky past.

Trump opposes removal of Roosevelt’s statue

The US President recently also expressed his opposition to the removal of Theodore Roosevelt’s statue outside New York City’s Museum of Natural History. While the NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the statue explicitly depicts Black and Indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior, Trump said that it is a ‘ridiculous’ decision to remove the statue. Trump recently also lashed out at ‘unhinged left-wing’ mob for allegedly trying to vandalise the history, desecrate monuments, tear down the statues.

Amid the raging BLM Protests, strong objection over the symbols and statues of Confederate leaders and soldiers have also been raised. However, Trump reportedly claimed that protesters want to punish, cancel and persecute anyone who does not conform to their demands for absolute and total control.

