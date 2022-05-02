Ex-US President Donald Trump on Sunday reiterated his warnings over the Russia-Ukraine war, which he fears could potentially evolve into a "world war". Addressing a rally in Greenwood, Nebraska, Trump commented on the escalating Russian aggression in Ukraine and lashed out that the incumbent US government, calling it "incompetent". Noting Russia's defiance of the calls by Western nations to end its war in Ukraine, Trump said, it is "embarrassing" that Russian President Vladimir Putin "no longer respects" the US.

Emphasising the situation in East Ukraine amid Russia's burgeoning rampage in the Donbass region, Trump warned that "the situation is very dangerous, and it could be a world war," Sputnik reported. Taking a jibe at Joe Biden he said, "we have incompetent people ruling things."

Trump also slammed Biden, comparing US Presidential tenures. The incumbent President has done "more damage" in 16 months than the five worst Presidents in US history combined, Trump said. The former president further called out Biden, describing his approach toward the Ukraine war as an "unmatched and unmitigated failure." Trump lashed out at Biden, blaming his governance as the reason why "Putin is throwing the word (nuclear) around all the time." "He doesn't respect our leadership," Trump said. The other Presidents are "taking advantage of the US and want nothing to with him (Biden)," Trump said.

It is pertinent to mention that Trump earlier on several occasions has slammed Biden over his approach towards Ukraine and Russia amid the current geopolitical developments. Subsequently, the ex-US President multiple times speculated that the Ukraine war could potentially evolve into "a World War". During a rally in South Carolina in mid-March, Trump said that "Putin's not going stop, it's going to get worst and worse...Nobody was ever tougher on Russia than me," the Independent reported. He also pointed out the issue of immigration, which is his pivot point during campaigns. Notably, Trump has expressed willingness to run for the 2024 Presidential elections in the US.

Trump asks Biden to take 'cognitive tests'

Referring to 79-year-old Biden's "thin-air" handshake that made headlines last week, Trump yet again mocked the US President. Trump suggested Biden, who is the oldest President in the world, must take "a cognitive test and release the results for the world to see." Talking about the inflation in the US, including rising fuel and energy prices, Trump sarcastically stated Biden must also accuse Putin of this. "Let's blame Putin for this, why the hell not," he said.

The gas prices in the US are at $8 per gallon, which was $2 per gallon during Trump's leadership. Further, he said the Biden administration is also responsible for losing dominance over the energy sphere. He added Biden's administration and not outside issues is the "biggest threat to the country."

Image: AP