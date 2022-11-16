Trump Weighs In On North Korea & Russia In Key 2024 US Presidential Race Announcement

In a significant development, the former President of the United States, Donald Trump has filed federal paperwork to run for the presidency for the third time in 2024. During his latest speech, Trump said on Tuesday (local time) that China has been reeling in as a result of superior performance by the US on all fronts. He further accused China of interfering in the 2020 elections. Besides this, he even talked about North Korea's missile launch.

Following the submission of federal papers for his bid for the presidency in 2024, he noted, "And yet I’ve gone decades — decades without a war. The first president to do it for that long a period," as per media reports.

Donald Trump on North Korea's multiple long-range missiles

In a recent speech, the former US president brought up North Korea's multiple long-range missiles. Trump asserted supporting his claims that no such activities occurred while he was president. He claimed, “North Korea had not launched a single long-ranging missile. That was due to my relationship with him. That was a good thing, a very good thing.”

Furthermore, Trump said that the reason why China, Russia, and North Korea were in check was that they respected him.

Trump urged Russia and Ukraine to begin talks amid war

Meanwhile, in the month of October, former President Trump had urged Russia and Ukraine to begin talks immediately, fearing that the issue may otherwise spark a third world war and devastate the whole world.

As quoted by the C-SPAN broadcaster, Trump stated while speaking at a rally in Minden, Nevada, “We must start the immediate negotiation of a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine or we will end up in World War III, and there will be nothing left of our planet".

The former US President asserted during an appearance on John Catsimatidis' radio show that the war in Ukraine might unintentionally trigger World War III and a potential nuclear exchange. Additionally, Trump has compared the Russia-Ukraine war with the current conflict between China and Taiwan.

Besides this, in his most recent speech, Donald Trump brought up how nations are now talking about the threat posed by nuclear weapons. He said that not a single government had considered such an assault on any other country during his time in office. He charged that Joe Biden had brought the US to the verge of nuclear war.

Furthermore, it is pertinent to note that the 60th presidential election in the United States will take place on November 5, 2024. Donald Trump declared in March 2022 that he would be open to running for president for the presidential poll. Meanwhile, the winning candidate of the 2024 presidential election will take office on January 20, 2025.

