Trump 'will Not Even Consider' Renaming Of US Bases With Confederate Commanders' Names

US President Donald Trump has said on June 10 that his administration “will not even consider” changing the names of nearly one dozen US military bases that are established on the names of Confederate military commanders. Trump’s declaration of opposing any move that ‘tampers’ with the history of America came just after US Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Defense Secretary Mark Esper were reported to be open for a “bipartisan conversation” about renaming the major bases and installations that are named after Confederate military commanders.

However, the US President has called for “respect” to the country’s military forces and said that the monuments are “very powerful bases” that have according to him, become a part of “Great American Heritage”. The US President also noted that the bases which have come to the centre of focus after the tragic death of George Floyd, hold a history of victory and freedom. Trump said that the country deployed “heroes” on these grounds and the army was a triumph in two World Wars.

...history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom. The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2020

The army installations that are named after Confederate leaders include Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort AP Hill in Virginia among others. These Army bases have continued to bear the names of military commanders despite the strong opposition and the push to rename them. The protests across the United States are not only calling for justice for Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis but has also furled the officials to reconsider the status quo.

Confederate flags can 'inflame feelings of division'

According to reports, US Navy’s top admiral announced on June 9 that he will follow the example set by the commandant of the Marine Corps, gen David Berger to remove public displays of the Confederate battle flag carried during the time of Civil War. While some honour the symbol on those flags as the symbol of heritage, Berger said that it “carries the power to inflame feelings of division” which can further affect the cohesion of the unit members which is required in combat. The Corps also reportedly said in a separate statement that the Confederate battle flag has often been co-opted by racist groups and such divisive beliefs do not belong in the US corps.

“The Confederate battle flag has all too often been co-opted by violent extremist and racist groups whose divisive beliefs have no place in our Corps,” the Corps. “Our history as a nation, and events like the violence in Charlottesville in 2017, highlight the divisiveness the use of the Confederate battle flag has had on our society.”

