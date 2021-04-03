Trump's Former Bodyguard Claims That Ex-President Owes Him Money For McDonald’s Order

A former bodyguard of Donald Trump has recently claimed that the ex-President of the US owes him $130 for a McDonald’s order that he paid for in 2008. While speaking to Daily Mail, Kevin McKay, who worked for Trump for five years until 2012, said that the billionaire still owes him money even though he had told him that he would pay him back. Kevin said that for much of the time he was working for Trump, he kept thinking that one day the former President would say, “Kevin here’s that money I owe you,” but it didn’t happen, he said.

Kevin also said that he thought Trump was an “okay guy”, however, he added that later he got to know that he is “not a man of his word”. Further, the former bodyguard revealed that the food in question was bought on a trip out to Scotland before a flight from Aberdeen back to the USA. Kevin explained that they were driving from Trump’s estate and just as they got to the Bridge of Don, the former President asked to stop at McDonald’s so he could buy food for the flight back to New York.

Kevin added that after reaching the fast-food restaurant, it turned out that Trump did not have the legal currency on him after which he asked Kevin if he could “front (him) the cash”. The order was said to be “20 cheeseburgers and fries with around 10 to 15 Cocacolas. Kevin added that Trump ordered two cheeseburgers with fries and a diet coke and the bill came to around $130.

Trump ridiculed for being ‘cheap’

Trump had told Kevin that he will get the money back but he never heard about it again after that. It is worth mentioning that Kevin was only earning $2700 a month at the time and claimed that he never heard anything about the after 2008. Meanwhile, several internet users have ridiculed the former president and the billionaire for being so “cheap”.

Donald Trump's former bodyguard Kevin McKay (2007-2012) said Trump borrow $130 for McDonald's cheeseburgers in 2008, but the billionaire never paid it back , pic.twitter.com/I6RZ0wb4Mv — @KassMedefer (@KMedefer) April 1, 2021

Thinking about the bodyguard Trump still owes $130 for McDonald’s — Fat Clown (@custardtheif) April 3, 2021

The fact that trump spent $130 on McDonald’s and that he welched on his debt is such a trump thing to do. — Richard Cranium (@MrRichCranium) April 3, 2021

And everyone has seen Trumps $130 McDonald's body and not paying for it so it's no surprise as he only pays when ordered by the court! — ðŸŒŠðŸŒŠðŸŒŠðŸ‡ðŸ° ð†ð«ðšð›ð¬ð›ðšðœð¤ ðŸ‡ðŸ°ðŸŒŠðŸŒŠðŸŒŠ (@Grabsback2) April 3, 2021

(Image: AP)