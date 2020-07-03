US President Trump Courts Most Trump-like Row; Election Symbol Mirrors Hitler's Nazi Party

Donald Trump‘s new re-election campaign logo 'America First' is facing a heavy backlash all over social media as it has a resemblance to the Nazi eagle symbol. The netizens slammed the US president for recreating a logo that looked like the older version of Adolf Hitler's logo.

The campaign logo, found on T-shirts sold through the Trump campaign website, shows a stylized eagle grasping a circle containing the American flag. The eagle has its wings spread and its head turned to show its profile with a message that reads "America First".

The Nazi symbol depicted an eagle clutching a circle containing a swastika. The Trump and Nazi symbols portray the eagle in the same perched spread-wing pose, the Twitter critics observed.

The Twitteratis shared the photos of the new apparel, by making a collage of the Trump logo and the Nazi eagle, and described it as a 'hate symbol.' A user said, "Why’s Trump’s new logo Hitler’s old logo?". "Another MAGA lunatic. Speaking of white supremacists, here is trump’s new logo riffing off Nazi symbolism. I assume little Stevie Miller was involved with that one." said another user.

The President of the United States is campaigning for reelection with a Nazi symbol. Again. On the left: an official Trump/Pence “America First” tee. On the right; the Iron Eagle, the official symbol of the Nazi party. It’s not an accident. Bigotry is their entire brand, Bend the Arc, a U.S. Jewish political action committee, tweeted on Wednesday.

Why’s Trump’s new logo Hitler’s old logo? pic.twitter.com/nbccC9f8Pg — Frank Giugliano (@nyccookies) July 1, 2020

Another MAGA lunatic. Speaking of white supremacists, here is trump’s new logo riffing off Nazi sympbolism. I assume little Stevie Miller was involved with that one. pic.twitter.com/MrbdPaBurO — Craig (@thecraiger01) July 3, 2020

When the brain trust at the Trump Campaign hasn’t solved how to “subtly” incorporate a swastika into his logo yet. pic.twitter.com/esdXwDjynK — Donald Chimp (@DonaldJChump) July 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Zach Parkinson, the campaign’s deputy director of communications, described the comparison as “so stupid” in a separate tweet. Parkinson also included several photos of official U.S. seals that portray eagles holding various objects in their claws.

Twitter removes image tweeted by Trump

Microblogging site Twitter has removed an image tweeted by President Donald Trump for violating the company’s copyright policy. Trump’s tweet showed a picture taken by Damon Winter for the New York Times in 2015. However, the president had turned it into a meme with a caption that read as “In reality they’re not after me they’re after you.” and the bottom of he wrote, “I’m just in the way”. The tweet now just shows a “media not displayed” notice after Twitter removed the picture.

