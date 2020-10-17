Trump's NSA Says Hong Kong Residents Wanting To Leave Are Welcome In United States

A top White House official on October 16 said that Hong Kong residents who want to leave the city after Beijing's implementation of the controversial National Security Law are welcome to live in the United States. Donald Trump's National Security Adviser (NSA) Robert O'Brien on Friday said that people from Hong Kong who want to leave after the passage of draconian security law are welcome to the United States.

'Terrific people'

O'Brien said that the doors of the United States are open for residents of Hong Kong, describing them as "terrific people". According to the South China Morning Post, O'Brien said that he would rather see Hongkongers move to New York or Los Angeles than London. This comes as the United States earlier this month had announced that Kong Kong residents fleeing persecution would be given consideration under US immigration law.

The United States had imposed sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials following the implementation of the National Security Law and over police action taken against protesters in the city. The Trump administration official also accused the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of carrying out what he dubbed as "something close to a genocide." O'Brien said that China is shaving heads of Uighur women and is making hair products and sending it to the United States.

Uighurs are a minority Muslim ethnicity in China's Xinjiang province, who are allegedly facing state persecution ever since the 2014 Kunming station attack took place. The international rights groups and several western countries are protesting against China's action to illegally detain thousands of Uighur Muslims in what Beijing describes as "re-educational camps". Media reports have accused the Communist state of carrying out forced abortion of Uighur women in Xinjiang, among other human rights abuses.

