Trump's Policy To Exclude Undocumented Immigrants From Census To Be Heard In SC On Nov 30

Donald Trump’s right to exclude undocumented immigrants from the census count will have one last hearing at the US Supreme Court on November 30 after the Census Bureau reported unspecified “anomalies” in the US population count. Trump administration had sought to halt the census count at the SC after an "immediate relief" was rejected by a lower court federal judge who ordered the census to continue until October 31. However, the Trump administration had argued that it would lay an obstacle for Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross from delivering the census count to President Donald Trump by December 31.

On November 30, the Trump administration will push to obstruct the funds and resources availed by the non-citizen residents and undocumented immigrants. The Supreme Court will hear whether the Trump administration has legal provisions to make that decision.

The unprecedented policy will deviate the power from the large immigrant population states to the Republicans and will alter the allocation of the House seats among the US states. In September, at least three-judge federal court ruled against the “illegal and discriminatory” policy, after the court cited that they have never been excluded from congressional seats and Electoral College. The case was fast-tracked by the US high court and will now be heard on Monday by Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy

Coney Barrett. According to sources of several US broadcasters, Trump had ordered Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to hand the reports comprising the population data with and without undocumented immigrants separately. This sparked lawsuits from at least 26 states, the District of Columbia, 15 cities and counties.

Read: Census Case That Led To Head Count Halt Heads Back To Court

Read: Angry Trump Promises Rally In Battleground State Of Georgia

'Withheld' detention centers' data

In a separate lawsuit, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of the District of Columbia, and Williams & Connolly LLP alleged that the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement withheld the accurate data and documents of the detention center facilities where undocumented immigrants were held by the Trump administration. The documents, allegedly withheld by the government, were requested to be released to the American Civil Liberties Union under the Freedom of Information Act. “[The] defendants have withheld vital public information necessary to safeguard the civil rights of detainees,” the lawsuit alleged, condemning Trump’s immigration policies.

Read: Donald Trump Says He Will Leave White House If Electoral College Declares Biden's Victory

Read: Julian Assange's Partner Appeals To Trump To Pardon Him