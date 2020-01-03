Trump's Re-election Campaign Starts 2020 With $102 Million Funds

The re-election campaign of United States President Donald Trump said that it began 2020 with more than $100 million in the bank. Brad Parscale, the campaign manager of Trump said on January 2 that the cash-on-hand by Trump fundraising haul is 'most ever' by re-election. The presidential campaign by Trump to win in 2020 even raised 46 million dollars in the fourth quarter of last year which was also called 'the best fundraising quarter for the campaign in the 2020 election cycle'.

According to the statement by the campaign, it raised $143 million throughout the year and entered the new decade with $102.7 million. The fundraising by the US President has reportedly outpaced his Democratic challengers. Bernie Sanders reported $34.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, while others among the top competitors, Pete Buttigieg said that his campaign took $24.7 million in the same time period.

Attributed the impeachment hearings

Pascale attributed the fundraising haul to the Democrat-led 'hoax' of impeachment hearings against Trump on January 2. Trump is currently spending the holidays with his family in Florida and is scheduled to return to Washington this weekend for trial in Senate for two charges against him, 'obstruction to Congress' and 'abuse of power'.

"Democrats and the media have been in a sham impeachment frenzy and the president's campaign only got bigger and stronger," Parscale said.

However, ahead of New Year celebrations, Trump told the media that he would be happy to have a trial in the US Senate following his impeachment by the House of Representatives. The US President also said that he doesn't really care about it and that the trial doesn't matter to him. He also reiterated that he considered his impeachment a hoax.

