US: Tulsa County's Surge In Coronavirus Cases 'likely' Due To Trump Rally, Says Official

As Tulsa County recorded a surge in new coronavirus infections this week, health officials in Oklahoma blamed US President Donald Trump's rally for the latest spike. According to reports, Tulsa health department director Bruce Dart, when asked whether the explosion in new cases was due to Donald Trump's June 20 rally, said, "more than likely" that had contributed. Following Trump's rally, Tulsa has been logging in record daily cases of COVID-19, including 266 on July 8.

Donald Trump was warned by health experts who had said that holding a rally amidst the coronavirus outbreak could be dangerous. Top CDC official Dr. Anthony Fauci had also warned against organizing a rally amidst the pandemic saying it could be 'risky'. On the morning of Trump's rally, six White House staffers, including two Secret Service agents tested positive for coronavirus after which they were asked to quarantine.

Donald Trump's last month rally in Tulsa drew a lot of criticism over lack of social distancing among his supporters who poured in thousands to watch their leader speak inside a sports arena in the state. As per media reports and video footage from the rally, most of Trump's supporters who attended the event were without any face covering, which was in violation of CDC guidelines that clearly state to wear a face mask in public and crowded places. Donald Trump himself has often violated the guideline, appearing publicly without any face covering, for which he has been criticised a lot.

US' COVID-19 tally

The United States is currently the worst affected country in the world with 3 million coronavirus cases. According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, the United States has recorded more than 1,32,000 deaths as of July 8, of which New York remains the worst-hit region with over 32,200 deaths, followed by New Jersey with over 15,300 deaths. Meanwhile, the world has recorded 12 million coronavirus cases and 5,48,914 deaths to date.

(Image Credit: AP)