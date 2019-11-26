Tulsi Gabbard's Old Pro-Russia, Anti-Obama Tweets Pulled Up By Netizens

The Democratic Presidential candidate, and a member of United States Congress, Tulsi Gabbard has recently been called out over old tweets which were in support of Russia and degraded the US along with Obama administration. Just last month, Gabbard lashed out on Hillary Clinton for calling her a 'Russian asset'. However, the people on the internet have dug out Gabbard's tweets of 2015 where she calls out US former President Barack Obama for not taking any action against Syria and lauds Kremlin for its attacks and said it is 'mind-boggling' that US protests against Russia. One of the internet users also shared these tweets saying, 'old tweets that live forever'.

Oh my god you're spreading pro-Assad conspiracy theories and endorsing Tulsi Gabbard & her pro-Kremlin rhetoric now. Something is seriously wrong with this picture. pic.twitter.com/BajVVtrim3 — Christine Gralow (@realchrissyg) November 24, 2019

Hey Tulsi, where are you old tweets calling out Obama on his horrendous Middle East policy, that enriched Iran, unleashed chaos in Libya and supported the Arab Spring & Muslim Brotherhood? Piling on Trump is easy. Calling out the anointed one would have shown some gumption. — Laura (@jackandbaxter) November 21, 2018

Read - Tulsi Gabbard Takes No Prisoners As Critic Probes Her On PM Modi, RSS

Gabbard declared her presidential bid at the last and the fourth-term Democratic Congresswoman from Hawaii did not sit quite after Clinton's indirect remarks. She called Clinton “The queen of warmongers” and claimed that there has been a dedicated campaign to destroy her reputation. In a recent Democratic presidential debate, a commentator reportedly called the presidential candidate “an asset of Russia”. Gabbard has a massive Indian following and is one of the more-than-dozen Democratic leaders who have thrown their hats in the party's 2020 primary race. She has also managed to appear in the presidential debates. However, her current polling is very low.

Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain. From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a ... — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

Read - Sanders Backs Tulsi Gabbard: 'Outrageous' To Call Her 'foreign Asset'

Bernie Sanders also defends Gabbard

Senator Bernie Sanders came out in support of Tulsi Gabbard as she was recently addressed as a “Russian asset” by the former secretary of state Hillary Clinton. In a tweet, Sanders claimed that Gabbard has always put the country before her life and it is atrocious to suggest that she is a foreign asset. Sanders did not name Clinton in the tweet, however, his comments are believed to be aimed at the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee.

Tulsi Gabbard has put her life on the line to defend this country. People can disagree on issues, but it is outrageous for anyone to suggest that Tulsi is a foreign asset. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 21, 2019

Read - Tulsi Gabbard Elevated In Iowa By Clinton Spat

Read - Howdy Modi: Tulsi Gabbard Welcomes PM Modi On His Arrival In Texas