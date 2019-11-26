The Debate
Tulsi Gabbard's Old Pro-Russia, Anti-Obama Tweets Pulled Up By Netizens

US News

Congresswoman, Tulsi Gabbard has recently been called out over old tweets which were in support of Russia and degraded the US along with Obama administration.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tulsi Gabbard

The Democratic Presidential candidate, and a member of United States Congress, Tulsi Gabbard has recently been called out over old tweets which were in support of Russia and degraded the US along with Obama administration. Just last month, Gabbard lashed out on Hillary Clinton for calling her a 'Russian asset'. However, the people on the internet have dug out Gabbard's tweets of 2015 where she calls out US former President Barack Obama for not taking any action against Syria and lauds Kremlin for its attacks and said it is 'mind-boggling' that US protests against Russia. One of the internet users also shared these tweets saying, 'old tweets that live forever'. 

Read - Tulsi Gabbard Takes No Prisoners As Critic Probes Her On PM Modi, RSS

Gabbard declared her presidential bid at the last and the fourth-term Democratic Congresswoman from Hawaii did not sit quite after Clinton's indirect remarks. She called Clinton “The queen of warmongers” and claimed that there has been a dedicated campaign to destroy her reputation. In a recent Democratic presidential debate, a commentator reportedly called the presidential candidate “an asset of Russia”. Gabbard has a massive Indian following and is one of the more-than-dozen Democratic leaders who have thrown their hats in the party's 2020 primary race. She has also managed to appear in the presidential debates. However, her current polling is very low. 

Read - Sanders Backs Tulsi Gabbard: 'Outrageous' To Call Her 'foreign Asset'

Bernie Sanders also defends Gabbard

Senator Bernie Sanders came out in support of Tulsi Gabbard as she was recently addressed as a “Russian asset” by the former secretary of state Hillary Clinton. In a tweet, Sanders claimed that Gabbard has always put the country before her life and it is atrocious to suggest that she is a foreign asset. Sanders did not name Clinton in the tweet, however, his comments are believed to be aimed at the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee.  

Read - Tulsi Gabbard Elevated In Iowa By Clinton Spat

Read - Howdy Modi: Tulsi Gabbard Welcomes PM Modi On His Arrival In Texas

Published:
COMMENT
