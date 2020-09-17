Twitter Labels Satirical Video Of Joe Biden Shared By Trump As 'manipulated Media'

In yet another crackdown, Twitter on Wednesday labelled a video shared by US President Donald Trump as "manipulated media." The satirical video featured Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden playing rap group NWA's song at a Hispanic Heritage Month event in Florida.

Biden had actually played Luis Fonsi's hit song "Despacito" after being introduced by the singer at the event in Florida. The video shared by Trump tweet now displays a warning by Twitter that links it to collected tweets showing the actual event.

China is drooling. They can’t believe this! https://t.co/AAmBGgHhyR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020

Donald Trump has portrayed himself as a "law-and-order" president during the campaign, in response to the widespread protests following the death of African-American man George Floyd in Minneapolis. Tweeting the edited video, the President wrote wrote "China is drooling. They can’t believe this!”

READ | Google, Twitter Announce New Measures Against Misinformation Ahead Of US Elections

Trump vs Twitter

A Twitter spokeswoman said the video, which garnered more than five million views, was labelled based on its manipulated media policy. The United Spot, self-described as making satirical videos, had posted the original tweet, which was also labelled by Twitter. Twitter has previously attached labels to several other tweets posted and shared by the president, including adding fact-checking notices on his tweets containing misleading information about mail-in ballots or COVID-19.

READ | EU Asks Facebook, Twitter & Others To Take More Steps To Tackle Fake News

Biden addresses Latinos at Florida

Joe Biden made his first trip to Florida as the Democratic presidential nominee on Tuesday with an urgent mission to boost support among Latinos who could decide the election in one of the nation's fiercest battleground states. Speaking at a campaign event marking Hispanic Heritage Month, Biden said: "the future of the success of this country depends on Hispanics having opportunities and the tools they need to succeed."

"We have to do so much more than just defeating Donald Trump. We have to seize this opportunity to build back better for all of our communities," Biden told an audience in Kissimmee, near Orlando.

A win for Joe Biden in Florida would dramatically narrow Donald Trump’s path to reelection. But in a state where elections are often decided by a percentage point, there are mounting concerns that Biden may be slipping, particularly with the state’s influential Latino voters.

READ | Twitter Removes Trump's Retweeted Post Spreading Misinformation About COVID-19

READ | Joe Biden Says He Trusts Vaccines And Scientists, Not Donald Trump