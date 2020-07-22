Twitter To Suspend 'QAnon' Accounts Which Post Conspiracy Theories Against Trump

Twitter Inc announced on July 22 that it would permanent suspend far-right conspiracy theory propagators QAnon, a fringe group that claims the threat of a “deep state” against US President Donald Trump. Over 7,000 accounts have already been suspended for violating the company’s multi-account policy, indulging in platform manipulation, and ban evasion.

In a series of tweets, Twitter Safety said that the micro-blogging platform has been cleat about taking strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. It announced that it will be taking further action against ‘QAnon’ activity across the service.

“We will permanently suspend accounts Tweeting about these topics that we know are engaged in violations of our multi-account policy, coordinating abuse around individual victims, or are attempting to evade a previous suspension,” said Twitter.

The social media giant has decided to no longer serve content and accounts associated with QAnon in Trends and recommendations. It will block URLs associated with QAnon from being shared on Twitter and will work to ensure not to highlight its activities in search and conversations.

“These actions will be rolled out comprehensively this week. We will continue to review this activity across our service and update our rules and enforcement approach again if necessary,” said Twitter.

Facebook ban on 'Boogaloo'

Recently, Facebook Inc. designated violent US-based anti-government network ‘Boogaloo’ as a ‘dangerous organisation’ and banned it from the social media platform. Facebook claimed that though the network uses the term Boogaloo, it is distinct from the broader and loosely-affiliated boogaloo movement because it actively seeks to commit violence.

Facebook had revealed that Boogaloo groups don’t adhere to any particular ideology and it “ran the gamut” from right to left. The groups started evolving by using different terms such as “Big Igloo” and “Big Luau” to evade the scrutiny of Facebook but the content and discussions remained the same. The participants range from Black Lives Matter protesters to gun-rights advocates, to white supremacists.

