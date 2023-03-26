Twitter Tycoon Elon Musk Slams US President Biden Over Climate Change Tweet

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk criticised US President Joe Biden on the social media platform Twitter on Thursday. The criticism by Elon Musk comes after US President Joe Biden tweeted on the social media platform about the strides he made in his fight against climate change. Notably, Elon Musk has been very active on the microblogging site and shares his opinions very frequently.

Taking to Twitter, Biden wrote, " In my first year in office, we protected more lands and waters than any president since John F. Kennedy. We’ve also made the largest investment to fight climate change – ever. Today, we’re building on that momentum by protecting additional natural wonders." With his tweet, Biden also posted a video. To which the Space X chief and Twitter tycoon, Musk replied, " Umm … the banks are melting." The reply by Elon Musk comes after the US economic condition dipped after the banking crisis.

Elon Musk criticises US President Joe Biden

After, Musk replied to Biden's tweet on Climate change, the comment section was flooded with the typical responses with users asking about student loan reduction, comparing the president’s statements to the reality of Bigfoot riding the Loch Ness monster, and some people praising the president for his accomplishments, as per media reports. One Twitter user wrote, "We should pass another inflation reduction act and spend trillions more we don't have, forcing interest rates higher." Further, another user asked, "What were the total assets of those banks and why did they fail?" Notably, the Twitter tycoon's tweet has also got a lot of reactions. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Joe’s brain is melting." Whereas the second user said, "You think there was a brain, to begin with?💀🤣" The economic situation in the US has worsened after the potential banking crisis, the Fed’s interest rate hike, and the stock market coaster.

