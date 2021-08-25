Amid evacuation efforts and chaotic scenes in Kabul, two US congressmen and former war veterans flew to Afghanistan in an announced visit on Tuesday. Democrat representative from Massachusetts, Seth Moulton and Republican representative from Michigan, Peter Meijer flew down to the Kabul airport in a chartered plane to assess the ground situation in the war-torn nation.

After their return, Moulton who has been an outspoken critic of the Iraq War, took to Twitter to explain what he had witnessed and laud the heroics of the American forces on ground. "The world has truly never seen anything like what America is doing in Kabul this week—deeply tragic and highly heroic. Fear and desperation at their worst; hope and humanity at their finest," he said.

'Won't be able to evacuate everyone on time': US Congressman

In a detailed thread, the Democrat explained that that like other veterans, they came into the visit wanting US President Joe Biden to extend the August 31 deadline. However, after talking with commanders on the ground and seeing the situation, they realised that no matter what they do, the Biden administration will not be able to get everyone out on time. He also condemned United States' 'bizarre relationship' with the Taliban.

"After talking with commanders on the ground and seeing the situation here, it is obvious that because we started the evacuation so late, that no matter what we do, we won’t get everyone out on time, even by September 11. Sadly and frustratingly, getting our people out depends on maintaining the current, bizarre relationship with the Taliban," he said.

US State Dept 'furious' over visit

Meanwhile, sources have revealed that the US State Department, Defense Department and White House officials were 'furious' about the incident. According to them, the secret visit had was done without coordination with diplomats or military commanders directing the evacuation. The officials have viewed the visit as a 'distraction' for troops who were fighting against time in the war-ravaged country.

Issuing a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reiterated that it was important that members not travel to Afghanistan and the region during this time of danger. "Ensuring the safe and timely evacuation of individuals at risk requires the full focus and attention of the U.S. military and diplomatic teams on the ground in Afghanistan," she said.

In a joint statement, both US Congressmen have noted that the visit was kept secret to minimize the risk and disruption to the people on the ground. “As Members of Congress, we have a duty to provide oversight on the executive branch,’” the two said in their statement. The two military veterans serve on the House Armed Services Committee.

