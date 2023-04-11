Chihuahua Living In US Sets Guinness World Record For Being World's Shortest Dog

A two-year-old female Chihuahua, Pearl has broken the Guinness World Record for the world's shortest-living dog, as per the press statement released by the GWR. Pearl, born on September 1, 2020, has been measured at "9.14 cm (3.59 in) in height and 12.7 cm (5.0 in) in length". Taking to Twitter, GWR wrote, "Say hello to the shortest dog in the world, Pearl 🐶."

Say hello to the shortest dog in the world, Pearl 🐶 https://t.co/8lVcgmMOXs April 9, 2023

World's shortest dog, Pearl breaks GWR

In the GWR's press release, Pearl has been referred to as various items like a popsicle, a TV remote, and a dollar note. She has been recorded shorter than a popsicle, tinier than a TV remote, and almost the same length as a dollar note. "She’s almost seven times shorter than Jyoti Amge, the world’s shortest woman living", as per the Press statement by GWR.

''We're blessed to have her. And to have this unique opportunity to break our own record and share with the world this amazing news,'' said Vanesa Semler, Pearl’s owner, to Guinness World Record.

Pearl, the world's shortest dog, is a relative of the previous record holder, Miracle Milly (9.65 cm; 3.8 in), who unfortunately passed in 2020 before Pearl was born. Pearl resembles the daughter of one of Milly’s identical sisters. Pearl has unveiled to the world in Milan, Italy, on the set of the TV talent show Lo Show Dei Record. In that show, she was carried by her owner, Vanesa, to the stage in an opulent Easter egg-shaped seat, receiving rapturous applause. Further, according to the owner, she loves eating high-quality food like chicken and salmon, and she loves “dressing up nice.” Her record-breaking height was measured at the same hospital she was born in: Crystal Creek Animal Hospital in Orlando, Florida. Before Pearl, the shortest dog ever recorded was a dwarf Yorkshire terrier owned by Arthur Marples (UK) who was a former editor of Our Dogs weekly newspaper. The fist-sized dog stood at 7.11 cm (2.8 in) in height and measured 9.5 cm (3.75 in) from the tip of its nose to the tip of its tail. It died in 1945, just before its second birthday, stated the GWR report.