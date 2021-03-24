UFO Sightings 'a Lot More' Than Made Public, Says Former US Intelligence Officer

As the deadline for the US Defence Department to disclose the UFO report draws closer, former director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe said there are many more sightings of an unidentified aerial phenomenon than have been disclosed by the Pentagon. Ratcliffe, while speaking to Fox News, said there have been a lot more sightings of UFOs all over the world than have been disclosed to the public. Ratcliffe, who has worked under former US President Donald Trump, made the comment ahead of the deadline for the government to declassify the UFO report.

Late last year, Donald Trump’s administration passed the National Defense Authorization Act along with the COVID-19 relief package, which required the intelligence community to share a declassified report regarding UFOs with lawmakers within 180 days from the passage of the bill. Ratcliffe said the sightings were made by US Air Force, Navy or were picked by satellites and sensors all over the world. Ratcliffe said the unidentified objects engage in activity that is not easy to explain, such as travelling at the speed of sound and appearing out of nowhere.

UFO sightings

Several pieces of evidence have emerged in the recent past suggesting the US Defence Department is withholding footage of UFO sightings. The classified documents, which are currently in possession of the US intelligence community, reportedly have evidence of UFO sightings. Last year, a never-seen-before picture of a suspected UFO was leaked after the existence of two Pentagon reports on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' (UAP) emerged. As per reports, the Pentagon has several such videos and images of suspected UFOs, which are being examined by experts to verify the truth.

Earlier in 2020, the US Department of Defence (DOD) released videos of its pilots encountering suspected UAPs, noting that the explanation for the flying objects remains unclear. The Pentagon released three US Navy videos captured by its pilots showing interaction with a presumptive UFO. One of the videos shared by the DOD showed the interaction was from 2004 and the other two were from 2015. The videos, which were earlier kept secret by the DOD, were released "to clear misconceptions" surrounding already circulating clips on social media.

Does the Gimbal UFO video become more understandable as a glare if you view it actual size?

The video was recorded with 2x digital zoom. Here's what it might have looked like without the digital cropping.

The glare is tiny, the super hot jet engine behind it smaller still. pic.twitter.com/8BeOQgpt4r — Mick West (@MickWest) August 12, 2020

