UK Hospital Told To Prepare For Arrival Of COVID-19 Vaccine In November: Report

A major London hospital staff have been reportedly told to prepare for the arrival of the first consignment of the potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. According to The Sun newspaper, clinical trials at the famous hospital have been stopped to prepare for the much-awaited vaccination programme. If true, the hospital would become the first healthcare facility in the world to start COVID-19 vaccination programme.

According to the report, extra security measures at the hospital are being planned, keeping in mind the anti-vaccine protests which poses threat to the valuable stock that is expected to arrive in November. The vaccination programme at the hospital would be for the healthcare workers, who have been prioritised by the authorities.

NHS trust asked to prepare for vaccination programme

The Daily Mail on October 25 reported that NHS Trust chief sent an email to his staff revealing the health service has been asked to plan for a national vaccination programme before Christmas. According to the newspaper, which saw an internal memo sent by Glen Burley, chief executive of George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in Warwickshire, the staff have been asked to plan for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, which is expected to be given in two doses, maintaining a gap of 28 days.

The UK newspaper had also reported that the British government has introduced new laws that would allow the country to bypass the European Union approval process in order to start early vaccination programme if a safe drug is available before the end of this year when post-Brexit transition ends. A government source told the newspaper that if a safe and effective vaccine is available before December 31, the laws would help them deploy the programme without the need for approval from Brussels.

