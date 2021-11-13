As the Coronavirus cases are increasing day by day all across Europe, following which the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, warned that if individuals do not receive their COVID boosters in a timely manner, then an increase in COVID cases might be observed in the UK. The Prime Minister has stressed the fact that senior citizens and people with medical conditions must have their booster shots, as he is worried that "storm clouds" are developing over areas of Europe, the Guardian reported.

“I’m seeing the storm clouds gathering over parts of the European continent. And I’ve got to be absolutely frank with people: we’ve been here before. We remember what happens when the wave starts rolling in,” Johnson was quoted by the Guardian.

Boris Johnson has expressed his concerns about the issue in TV footage.

'This is the moment to get your booster dose': PM Boris Johnson

In recent times, the countries like Germany, Austria, Slovakia, and Croatia have witnessed an increase in Covid cases and have recorded the greatest number of instances in addition to the former cases, since the COVID-19 outbreak began. Further, Highlighting the examples of the foreign nations, PM Boris Johnson has urged people by saying, “This is the moment to get your booster.” Although he has agreed that instances in the United Kingdom have been "drifting down for a while," but he is still uncertain when the trend will continue to grow.

COVID cases surged after the coronavirus constraints were loosened

Furthermore, as per the Guardian, the transmission levels had surged after the coronavirus constraints were loosened in England throughout the summer. By the month of October, the UK had one of the highest COVID incidence rates in Europe.

Although the numbers are still high, daily instance records and the current infection numbers from the Office for National Statistics imply a decrease. The office later revealed that one in every 60 persons in England has been suffering from the disease on the weekend of November 6 with a rough record of 925,400 people. In the United Kingdom, 40,375 new COVID cases were registered on November 12, Friday.

Meanwhile, The British Medical Association's consultants committee head, Dr. Vishal Sharma, claimed that the NHS had already been overburdened. He went on to say that patients are not getting the kind of treatment that they should be getting from a properly functioning health system. "If more isn’t done to protect the NHS, we risk taking an already fragile recovery backwards,” he warned, the Guardian reported.

Further, according to the latest numbers provided by the Worldometer, the total number of confirmed cases in the nation is 9,487,302 whereas the total number of fatalities is 142,678.

(Image: AP)