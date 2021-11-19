Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, during his Pentagon visit, called for global unity to deter "Russian belligerence" and its “new tactics” of escalation against Ukraine. As both Kyiv and Washington agreed about the continuing military and security threat from Moscow, Reznikov, at a Pentagon conference, stressed that Ukraine had been “repelling waves of Russia‘s hybrid aggression for eight years.”

Furthermore, he thanked the US for its strategic partnership with Kyiv. “We appreciate the full efforts of the United States to draw attention to the next phase of military preparations around Ukraine made by Moscow,” he said. The USA resonated the concerns about Russia’s military buildup on the border with Ukraine with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urging that Russia be asked for more transparency and pushed to live up to the Minsk agreement, according to transcripts released by Pentagon.

'Escalation will certainly have catastrophic consequences for Europe': Reznikov

Acknowledging his Ukrainian counterpart’s concerns, Austin assured that Pentagon officials have been closely monitoring the reports of the Russian troop movements near Ukraine‘s border. The US defence secretary also noted that he has been in contact with General Tod D. Wolters, the head of US European Command, to discuss how to best respond to the continuing threat and regional security situation caused by Moscow.

"We made clear our concerns about Russia's destabilising activities and our desire for more transparency," Austin said. Ukraine’s defence minister called out at the unusual Russian military activity on the country’s border, appearing to hint that the troop buildup might be Moscow’s readiness for an attack. “We're not sure exactly what Mr Putin is up to,” Austin agreed.

"This possible escalation will certainly have catastrophic consequences for the whole of Europe," Reznikov said, as per the Pentagon transcripts. "Whether it will take place depends to a large extent on the unity and determination of the civilized world to stop the aggression,” he added.

Russia accuses US of destabilising region, calls behaviour 'reckless and provocative'

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said this week that Moscow expects the United States to abandon plans to dominate the Black Sea, labelling its actions as ‘reckless and provocative’ that has destabilised the region. The remarks came after the US Sixth Fleet (SIXTHFLT), a naval striking group entered the Black Sea with the control ship USS Mount Whitney to hold a joint military operation alongside NATO allies and partners. The move escalated regional tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Moscow had restricted foreign warships’ movement across several areas in the Black Sea near the Crimean coast, but as US warships entered the Black sea, it angered Russia in an anticipated worsening of bilateral ties between the two countries.

"This is, of course, an open attempt to test the Russian reaction, to increase tensions in the Black Sea region," Zakharova said at a briefing in remarks cited by Moscow’s state news agency Sputnik. "All this fits into the concept of containment, the creation of some very aggressive situations, the destabilisation of the situation in general,” Zakharova asserted.