Ukraine President Zelensky Predicts Discussion With US On Nord Stream Deal To Be 'heated'

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden set to meet in Washington over the Nord Stream 2 project, Ukrainian ruling party leader Davyd Arakhamia prophesied that the meeting would be a heated one. The statement from Arakhamia came after Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel affirmed that the 'compromised deal' between her and the US President Joe Biden is 'good for Ukraine.'

Reacting to the two countries (US and Germany) recent move, Arakhamia said, "I expect, taking into account the degree [of tension in relations], that at least the closed-door meeting of Zelenskyy and Biden will be heated. Today, the US largely underestimates or maybe pretends to underestimate, the blow it has delivered by such an action [the deal on Nord Stream 2]." "Using diplomatic language [they] say that 'we are deeply disturbed' and so on, but in the non-diplomatic [language] people call it what it is... Everybody understands that ... flirting [of the US] with Russia is, actually, an informal anti-China coalition," the Servant of the People party leader said, as quoted by the Ukraina24 broadcaster on Thursday.

He noted that the country has received multiple letters from the US Congressmen who are eagerly prepared for the meeting despite the summer break. "Every country has its ex-pat community in the US - Polish, Baltic ones, they have contacts. We aspire to strengthen each connection into the united position in Congress now. Because when the Congress starts to work in September, you will see, that it will be strongly opposed to this decision of Biden," said Arakhamia.

What is Nord Stream 2 project and why are Poland and Ukraine in distress?

Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is a project that would carry Russian gas directly to Germany and Western Europe via the Baltic Sea instead of through Poland and Ukraine. Recently Biden and Germany have given their nod to complete the project ignoring Ukraine and Poland. On the other hand, Poland and Ukraine expressed their displeasure over the decision to allow the pipeline’s completion as they believe Russia could use Nord Stream 2 pipeline as a political weapon. It is worth noting that the 1,230-kilometer natural gas line project has posed a major foreign policy dilemma for the Biden and Trump administration. Both Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump have long feared it would give Russia excess power over European gas supplies. However, the natural gas line is almost completed and is expected to commence by August this year. It is also to be noted that Trump had damaged the relationship between Germany and the US. And now, the Biden administration has determined to again rebuild its ties.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Credit: AP)