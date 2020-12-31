UN Criticises Donald Trump's Pardon To Blackwater Guards, Terms It 'affront To Justice'

The United Nations (UN) experts have condemned US President Donald Trump’s pardon of four American men convicted of killing the Iraqi civilians on December 30. In a statement, the UN experts called it an “affront to justice” as the four Blackwater Worldwide contractors were prosecuted and found guilty of several war crimes during a 2007 massacre at Nisour Square in Baghdad that killed at least 14 unarmed civilians and left 17 injured.

“Pardoning the Blackwater contractors is an affront to justice and to the victims of the Nisour Square massacre and their families,” said Jelena Aparac, Chair-Rapporteur of the Working Group on the use of mercenaries.

The UN experts also cited the Geneva Conventions that obliges the countries to hold the ‘war criminals’ accountable and noted that all four men were legally tried and then convicted for their crimes. These included Nicholas Slatten who was convicted of first-degree murder along with Paul Slough, Evan Liberty and Dustin Heard who were found guilty of both voluntary and attempted manslaughter when the US contractors opened fire in a busy road in Baghdad square and caused more than a dozen deaths.

However, on December 22, the Trump administration, in its closing days, pardoned all four of them. The Chair-rapporteur of the Working Group on the use of mercenaries said that the move by the US President “violated US obligations” under the international law and even “undermined” the humanitarian rights at the global level.

These pardons violate US obligations under international law and more broadly undermine humanitarian law and human rights at a global level”, stressed Aparac on behalf of the group.

“Ensuring accountability for such crimes is fundamental to humanity and to the community of nations,” she added.

White House says move ‘supported by public’

While announcing the pardons that drew severe backlash from a number of officials including US Ambassador to Iraq, White House had said that it was “broadly supported by the public” and was even backed by several Republican lawmakers. The Nisour Square massacre in 2007 was reportedly one of the lowest episodes of the US-led invasion and occupation in the Islamic nation. However, UN experts stressed that these pardons “open doors to future abuses”.

