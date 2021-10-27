United States Scripts History By Issuing First-ever Passport With 'X' Gender Marker

The US Department of State on Wednesday, 27 October, issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation, thereby marking a milestone in the recognition of the rights of the LGBTQ community. According to a press release, the State Department said that it continues the process of updating its policies in a bid to serve all US citizens, regardless of their gender identity. It added that the department is looking forward to offering the “X gender marker” option to all routine passport applicants once the required system is complete.

“The Department also continues to work closely with other U.S. government agencies to ensure as smooth a travel experience as possible for all passport holders, regardless of their gender identity,” the press statement added.

Separately, State Department spokesperson, Ned Price, said, “I want to reiterate, on the occasion of this passport issuance, the Department of State’s commitment to promoting the freedom, dignity, and equality of all people – including LGBTQI+ persons.”

This is a big deal! Today ⁦@StateDept⁩ announced that it issued the first US passport with an X gender marker. They will begin offering this option in early 2022. https://t.co/3cwmgYBFIG — pilitobar46 (@pilitobar46) October 27, 2021

'Historic and celebratory' move, says US diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights

Following the announcement, the US special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights, Jessica Stern, called the moves “historic and celebratory”. She said that the latest move brings the government documents in line with the “lived reality” that there is a wider spectrum of human sex characteristics than is reflected in the previous two designations. “When a person obtains identity documents that reflect their true identity, they live with greater dignity and respect,” Stern was quoted as saying by AP.

Meanwhile, the US State Department did not announce to whom the passport was issued. It is to mention that back in July, the department had said that it was moving toward adding a third gender marker for nonbinary, intersex and gender-nonconforming people. However, it also added that it would take time because it required extensive updates to its computer system.

Now, the department also allows applicants to self-select their gender as male or female. Applicants are no longer to provide medical certification if their gender did not match that listed on their identification documents. With its latest move, the United States has joined a handful of countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Nepal and Canada, in allowing its citizens to designate a gender other than male or female on their passports.

(With inputs from AP)