United States Urges For 'immediate Repeal' Of Anti-Homosexuality Act Of Uganda: Blinken

US President Joe Biden denounced the new anti-homosexuality law signed by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Monday as a "tragic violation of universal human rights." Biden also sought the quick revocation of it. According to Biden, no one should endure violence and bigotry or live in constant danger for their lives.

Yoweri Museveni, the president of Uganda, has approved a new law that calls for the death penalty for specific behaviours, including engaging in gay intercourse while HIV positive and demands a 20-year sentence for "promoting" homosexuality.

"The enactment of Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Act is a tragic violation of universal human rights - one that is not worthy of the Ugandan people, and one that jeopardises the prospects of critical economic growth for the entire country. I join with people around the world - including many in Uganda - in calling for its immediate repeal. No one should have to live in constant fear for their life or be subjected to violence and discrimination. It is wrong," Biden said in an official statement.

Anti-Homosexuality Act (AHA) threatens the lives of people: Antony Blinken

The Anti-Homosexuality Act, according to Biden, has led to an increase in allegations of violence and discrimination against Ugandans who identify as or are seen as belonging to the LGBTQI+ community.

In a tweet, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act (AHA) threatens the lives of its people as well as the country’s prosperity. The United States urges the immediate repeal of the AHA to protect the human rights of all Ugandans."

Biden also stated that he had instructed the US National Security Council to assess the impact of this law on all facets of the US relationship with Uganda, including our capacity to safely deliver services under the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and other forms of aid and investments.