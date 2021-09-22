United States Welcomes Early Winters As Snow Hits Rocky Mountains In Colorado

Weeks after witnessing a sweltering heatwave, the United States has now been hit by early winters. On Monday, the Rocky Mountain National Park, located in the Central state of Colorado, witnessed more than two feet of fresh snowfall. The sudden fall also affected the iconic Trail Ridge Road, a highway that cuts through the National Park, leading authorities to close it for a brief time.

Trail Ridge Road in #RMNP is temporarily closed now at Milner Pass on the west side and Rainbow Curve on the east side. Trail Ridge Road will reopen when weather & conditions permit. Old Fall River Road remains closed due to conditions. ks — RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) September 20, 2021

Trail Ridge Rd in #RMNP reopened. It will remain open as long as weather & conditions permit.

Because weather conditions may change rapidly in fall, be prepared to adjust travel plans accordingly. It is your responsibility to be aware of the conditions and your surroundings. — RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) September 20, 2021

Late on Sunday, a cold weather front moved southward from Wyoming to Colorado, presenting a glimpse of early winters in the country. The National Weather Services (NWS) for Boulder municipality issued a frost advisory, mainly for Weld and Lincoln counties.

It will be another chilly night under clear skies and light winds. A Frost Advisory is in effect tonight, mainly for Weld and Lincoln counties. #cowx pic.twitter.com/md8hkteBPQ — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 22, 2021

Mercury continued to remain low across the Rockies on Tuesday (local time). According to Xinhua, the temperature in Marble plunged to 26 degrees Fahrenheit in the wee hours of September 21. Areas in the vicinity also remained affected. Meanwhile, the snow fall was welcomed by skiers, who expect to start the sport in the coming two months. Multiple photos and videos that surfaced on the internet showed mountain peaks draped in white sheets of snow.

Current status of Trail Ridge Road this morning just above Hidden Valley. 29 degrees and very windy. I would expect NPS to close the road this morning to clear it. #rmnp pic.twitter.com/M54bhLgyWY — Thomas Mangan (@TheRockyGallery) September 20, 2021

Who doesnt love those waining days of summer in Rocky Mountain National Park?. Those last days of summer in Rocky mean beautiful fall color and lots of fresh snow on the peaks. Here's the view across Hidden Valley back towards the Mummy Range and Ypsilon on a wild morning. #RMNP pic.twitter.com/qehXBk2CwH — Thomas Mangan (@TheRockyGallery) September 20, 2021

If you can make it to the #Colorado mountains this week, fall has arrived.



With the snow that fell, I doubt the leaves will hang on for much longer!#roadtrip #leafpeeping #getoutside pic.twitter.com/1vZ8UPYbm5 — Heidi Kerr-Schlaefer (@HeidiTown) September 21, 2021

#skiing - Snow across the #Colorado rocky mountains including at @LovelandSkiArea where it looks like this right now. pic.twitter.com/uUSFYRT1DK — tomwinter (@tomwintermedia) September 20, 2021

Effects of Climate Change?

The early winters come after a heat wave devastrated US and Canada in June. Recently, a climatologist from the University of Oxford, Frederike Otto said that Climate change played a key role in this extreme heatwave. Climate change has two sources, global warming and human-induced emissions like the burning of fossil fuels, energy consumption, synthetic agricultural methods, and deforestation. These sources have led to an unprecedented impact on the global climate leading to drastic temperature changes across the globe.

Scientists have observed two-times the expected rise in temperature on land. This has amplified the causing of desertification, wildfires, and heatwaves. According to Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the global rise in temperature is about 1.2 degrees Celsius and at the same rate, it can rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius and beyond. Multiple independently produced instrumental datasets show that the climate system is warming, with the 2009–2018 decade being 0.93 ± 0.07 °C (1.67 ± 0.13 °F) warmer than the pre-industrial baseline (1850–1900). Currently, surface temperatures are rising by about 0.2 °C (0.36 °F) per decade, with 2020 reaching a temperature of 1.2 °C (2.2 °F) above pre-industrial.[13] Since 1950, the number of cold days and nights has decreased, and the number of warm days and nights has increased.

Image: tomwintermedia/Twitter