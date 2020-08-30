33 US States Reject CDC's New Guidelines, Continue Testing Asymptomatic People

At least 33 states in the United States of America have rejected the Trump administration's new COVID-19 testing guidance. Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that people exposed to COVID-19 but not symptomatic do not necessarily need a test unless they are a vulnerable individual or their health care provider, state or local public health officials recommend them to take one. However, a majority of states have refused the order in what is being viewed as a major rupture of people's trust in the American administration.

According to international media reports, states including Texas, Oklahoma, New York ad Arizona have broken with the federal government and continue to test people. In contrast, a total of 16 stats have agreed to the CDC guidelines and stopped testing asymptomatic people. Ony one states, that is, North Dakota has announced that it hasn’t made a decision as yet. The US has reported over 5,961,094 positive cases and 182,761 deaths as of now, the latest tally by John Hopkins University stated.

Pressured by Trump Administration

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a controversial change in its COVID-19 testing guidelines earlier this week, which doesn’t mandate testing for people without symptoms. The change was reportedly made after pressure from higher echelons of the Trump administration and the deliberations took place in the absence of White House coronavirus task force member Dr Anthony Fauci.

The updated CDC guidelines were published on August 24 which said that people who had been in close contact with a COVID-19 patient “do not necessarily need a test” if they do not display symptoms. CDC Director Dr Robert Redfield said in a statement that the changes to the testing guidelines reflected “updated recommendations” from the White House coronavirus task force.

