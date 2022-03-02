US: 6 Of Donald Trump's Lawyers Subpoenaed By Capitol Attack Probe Panel

Donald Trump's lawyers, who are accused of being involved in efforts to prevent Joe Biden's 2020 election victory from being certified, have been subpoenaed by the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol Attack on January 6, 2021.

The report says that six of the lawyers have been subpoenaed. The Subpoenaed lawyers used many ways to overturn Joe Biden's victory, including filing lawsuits, persuading local election officials to reverse the results, and crafting suggested executive orders to seize voting machines.

Bennie Thompson, who is the chairman of the panel, stated that the select committee is looking for information on any attempts to disrupt or delay the certification of electoral ballots, as well as any attempts to corruptly affect the outcome of the 2020 election. He further stated that they have subpoenaed six people, who all have knowledge of those issues and will help the committee better understand all of the various techniques used to potentially influence the election's outcome.

Trump was personally involved in the conspiracy

Trump was personally involved in the conspiracy and the night before the Capitol attack, "war room" was set in the Willard Hotel in Washington, where they discussed ways to prevent Biden's certification from taking place, according to the Guardian.

Cleta Mitchell, a lawyer who promoted false claims of election fraud to members of Congress and participated in a conversation in which Trump tried to urge Georgia's secretary of state to find enough votes to reverse his loss, was among those summoned by the panel.

The panel also requested papers and testimony from Katherine Friess, a Trump lawyer who the panel claims was involved in the draught executive order to confiscate voting machines. At a December 2020 White House meeting, Trump read one version of the draught executive order and then verbally agreed to name Sidney Powell, another lawyer and conspiracy theorist, as special counsel to investigate electoral fraud, according to the Guardian.

Christina Bobb subpoenaed as well

Christina Bobb who was apparently involved in efforts to draught an executive order for President Trump that would have instructed federal agencies to seize voting devices in many states has also been subpoenaed. The committee suggests that Bobb was in Trump's "war room" in the Willard Hotel on January 6.

Image: AP