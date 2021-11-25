Quick links:
In an extra-preventive measure to safeguard national security, the US moved to block 27 foreign entities and individuals from China, Pakistan and Russia. Washington has added the said entities to the Military End-User (MEU) list for engaging in activities that pose threat to the national security and foreign policy interests of the United States. Joe Biden’s administration, which is known to have reversed several policies of his predecessor Donald Trump, has appeared to carry forward the trend of banning entities that America finds to be linked to the activities of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).
At least 16 blacklisted entities and individuals, according to US Commerce Department, were operating from China and Pakistan. The United States federal agency said that they were banned “based on their contributions to Pakistan’s unsafeguarded nuclear activities or ballistic missile program.” Furthermore, eight technology entities based in China were added to the list which US described its efforts “to prevent US emerging technologies from being used for PRC’s [People’s Republic of China] quantum computing efforts that support military applications.” One entity based in Russia was also banned.
The latest US move comes in the backdrop of Washington already banning dozens of Chinese entities that it said were found associated with activities of PLA, or contributing to the army’s development. In June this year, Biden massively expanded a prohibition on Americans investing in companies based in China with alleged military ties. At the time, the total number of Chinese enterprises barred from receiving any investment from the US was 59.
It is pertinent to note here that the ‘Entity List’, which has witnessed a surge in terms of addition of Chinese companies, is a tool used by the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) to restrict export, reexport, along with in-country transfer of items subject to the EAR to persons or entities which are believed to be either involved or have been involved or pose a major risk of being involved, in actions “contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States.”
Additionally, the MEU List, US agency said, “serves to inform the public of certain parties in China, Russia, Venezuela and Burma that the U.S. government has determined to be military end-users.” The latest actions were taken by the US under the authority of the Export Control Reform Act of 2018 and its implementing regulations, the Export Administration Regulations (EAR).
US Commerce Department said that Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology to the MEU List for its production of military products for a military end-user.
Prior to the 24 November move, US had blacklisted four entities are located in Israel, Russia, and Singapore including NSO Group and Candiru (Israel), Positive Technologies (Russia) and Computer Security Initiative Consultancy PTE. LTD. (Singapore). US said that the Israel-based companies were banned based on the “evidence that these entities developed and supplied spyware to foreign governments that used these tools to maliciously target government officials, journalists, businessmen, activists, academics, and embassy workers.”
Meanwhile, Russian and Singaporean entities each “were added to the Entity List based on a determination that they traffic in cyber tools used to gain unauthorized access to information systems, threatening the privacy and security of individuals and organizations worldwide.”
